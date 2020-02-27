AG Mortgage Investment Trust: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $35 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 52 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $48.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $25.4 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $92.9 million, or $2.39 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $81.6 million.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $15.41, a drop of 13% in the last 12 months.

