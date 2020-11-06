AMN Healthcare: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $26.1 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The health care staffing company posted revenue of $551.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $520.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, AMN Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $575 million to $585 million.

AMN Healthcare shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $68.72, an increase of 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMN