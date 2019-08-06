ARC Document Solutions: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) _ ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $524,000.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to 7 cents per share.

The provider of document services to businesses posted revenue of $98.9 million in the period.

ARC Document Solutions expects full-year earnings in the range of 14 cents to 18 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $1.91. A year ago, they were trading at $3.04.

