Aegion: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Aegion Corp. (AEGN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4 million in its first quarter.

The Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The provider of infrastructure protection posted revenue of $276.9 million in the period.

Aegion shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 13% in the last 12 months.

