Aeglea: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) on Thursday reported a loss of $18 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

Aeglea shares have increased roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

