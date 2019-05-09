Aemetis: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) _ Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents.

The renewable fuels and specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $41.9 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.30. A year ago, they were trading at $1.80.

