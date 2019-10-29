Aerojet Rocketdyne: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) _ Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $32.9 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 35 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $481.8 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $505.4 million.

Aerojet Rocketdyne shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $46.02, a climb of 55% in the last 12 months.

