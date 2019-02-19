Aerojet Rocketdyne: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) _ Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $23.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $437.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $137.3 million, or $1.75 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.9 billion.

Aerojet Rocketdyne shares have climbed 15 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $40.37, a climb of 48 percent in the last 12 months.

