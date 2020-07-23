Alaska Air: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $214 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of $1.73 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.54 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.39 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $421 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $307.7 million.

Alaska Air shares have decreased 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 42% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALK