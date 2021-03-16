Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Retail sales in the US fell 3% in February after soaring the month before
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
FAQ's
Advertise with us
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Connecticut
Police Reports
Community
Business
Entertainment
Events
Puzzles and Games
Comics
Sports
UConn
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Real Estate
Obituaries
Opinion
The Legal Brief
HealthyCT
Sponsored Content
Camp Guide
Staycations
Jobs
Cars
Recommended
Business Briefs: Fairfielder promoted to VP, New law firm...
Business Briefs: Fairfield native takes charge, Bank branch...
Business Briefs: GE undertakes ‘sweeping’ changes, Maplewood...
Business Briefs: New CEO at Omnikal, GE’s Immelt out ahead of...
Business Briefs: Chamber gives out awards, Changes at Ruger...
Business Briefs: A new V.P., News from SHU...
Business Briefs: Fairfield resident takes the helm, Building...
From the Chamber / Bringing tourists to Fairfield
Business briefs: Southport hotel earns award, Hand surgeon...
Business briefs
Business
Alert: Retail sales in the US fell 3% in February after soaring the month before
March 16, 2021
Updated: March 16, 2021 8:34 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales in the US fell 3% in February after soaring the month before.