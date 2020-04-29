Align Technology: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.52 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $19.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 73 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system posted revenue of $551 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $587.7 million.

Align Technology shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $225.86, a drop of 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALGN