Alithya: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) _ Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $72.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $12.5 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $209.5 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.62. A year ago, they were trading at $4.62.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALYA