AllScripts: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $64.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The electronic health records company posted revenue of $525.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $535.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $535.4 million.

AllScripts expects full-year earnings in the range of 72 cents to 82 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion.

AllScripts shares have dropped 13 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.64, a rise of 6 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDRX