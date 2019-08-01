Alliant Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $97.1 million.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility parent company posted revenue of $790.2 million in the period.

Alliant Energy expects full-year earnings to be $2.17 to $2.31 per share.

Alliant Energy shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $49.98, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

