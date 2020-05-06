Allogene Therapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $54.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

Allogene Therapeutics shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLO