Allogene Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $66.2 million in its third quarter.
The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.
Allogene Therapeutics shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 17% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLO
