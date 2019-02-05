Allstate: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) _ Allstate Corp. (ALL) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $269 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.24 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $9.48 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.38 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.71 billion.

Allstate shares have risen roughly 8 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 9 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $88.96, a drop of slightly more than 6 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALL