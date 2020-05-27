Amerco: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) _ Amerco (UHAL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $122.4 million.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had net income of $6.24 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.21 per share.

The parent company of the U-Haul vehicle rental service posted revenue of $821.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $442 million, or $22.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.98 billion.

Amerco shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year.

