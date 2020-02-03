American Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $211 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $2.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.22 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.21 per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $897 million, or $9.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.71 billion.

American Financial expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.75 to $9.25 per share.

American Financial shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $109.51, an increase of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFG