American Renal Associates: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) _ American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The dialysis centers owner posted revenue of $209.7 million in the period.

American Renal Associates shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 32% in the last 12 months.

