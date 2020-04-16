American River: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (AP) _ American River Bankshares (AMRB) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.4 million.

The Rancho Cordova, California-based bank said it had earnings of 24 cents per share.

The parent company of American River Bank posted revenue of $7.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.6 million, beating Street forecasts.

American River shares have fallen 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 21% in the last 12 months.

