Ameriprise: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $492 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $3.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.06 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $3.25 billion in the period.

Ameriprise shares have increased 45% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 20%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $151.49, a rise of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

