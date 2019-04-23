Ameris Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MOULTRIE, Ga. (AP) _ Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $39.9 million.

The bank, based in Moultrie, Georgia, said it had earnings of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $155.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $130.2 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130.9 million.

Ameris Bancorp shares have climbed roughly 10 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 34 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABCB