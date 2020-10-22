Ameris Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $116.1 million.

The Atlanta-based bank said it had earnings of $1.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.69 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $339 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $321.6 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $272.3 million.

Ameris Bancorp shares have fallen 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $29.11, a drop of 32% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABCB