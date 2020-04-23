Amphenol: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $242.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wallingford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and non-recurring gains, came to 71 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The maker of fiber-optic products posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Amphenol shares have dropped 25% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 13%. The stock has declined 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APH