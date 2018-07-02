Anadarko and MiMedx fall; Perry Ellis and Dell jump

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Dell Technologies Inc., up $7.62 to $92.20

The PC and data storage company is going public again and is swapping its tracking stock for newly issued common shares.

VMWare Inc., up $15.05 to $162.02

Dell may buy the rest of the business software company, which will also issue a special dividend to shareholders.

Tesla Inc., down $7.88 to $335.07

CEO Elon Musk said the company met its goal by producing 5,000 Model 3 sedans at the end of June.

MiMedx Group Inc., down $2.46 to $3.93

The company's CEO and its president resigned as an internal investigation into its sales and distribution continued.

Capital One Financial Corp., up $1.88 to $93.78

Banks made small gains on Monday as interest rates increased.

Perry Ellis International Inc., up $2.16 to $29.33

Randa Accessories said it is offering to buy the clothing company, which is being taken private by its founder.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp., down 81 cents to $72.44

Oil prices and energy companies turned sharply lower after a recent rally.

Athenex Inc., up 85 cents to $19.51

The biotech drug developer announced a joint venture with Xiangxue Life Sciences.