AngioDynamics: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) _ AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $70 million in the period.

AngioDynamics expects full-year earnings in the range of 10 cents to 15 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $280 million to $286 million.

AngioDynamics shares have increased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 21% in the last 12 months.

