Anika: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $4.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $24.7 million in the period.

Anika shares have climbed almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.92, a fall of 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANIK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANIK