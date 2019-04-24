Anthem: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthem Inc. on Wednesday reported first quarter earnings of $1.55 billion.
The Indianapolis company said it had net income of $5.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.03 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.86 per share.
The health insurer posted revenue of $24.67 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $24.39 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.25 billion.
Anthem expects full-year earnings to be $19.20 per share, with revenue expected to be $100 billion.
Anthem shares have declined 4.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 10% in the last 12 months.
