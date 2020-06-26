Apogee Enterprises: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.9 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The glass products company posted revenue of $289.1 million in the period.

Apogee Enterprises shares have decreased 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 41% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APOG