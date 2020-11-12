Applied Materials: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.13 billion.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The maker of chipmaking equipment posted revenue of $4.69 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.6 billion.

For the current quarter ending in February, Applied Materials expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.20 to $1.32. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.75 billion to $5.15 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.6 billion.

Applied Materials shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 9.5%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $69.80, a rise of 24% in the last 12 months.

