Arcturus Therapeutics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $10 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 99 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.4 million in the period.

Arcturus Therapeutics shares have risen 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 25 percent in the last 12 months.

