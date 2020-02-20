Ares Commercial Real Estate: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 37 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $28.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37 million, or $1.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $114.8 million.

Ares Commercial Real Estate shares have increased slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 20% in the last 12 months.

