Arrow Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) _ Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.1 million.

The Glens Falls, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 54 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $35.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $30.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Arrow Financial shares have dropped 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AROW