Asia Today: Modi gets 2nd vaccine dose as India hits record April 8, 2021 Updated: April 8, 2021 4 a.m.
1 of9 A woman poses for a photograph behind a cutout after receiving a COVID- 19 vaccine at a government hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. India hits another new peak with 115,736 coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours with New Delhi, Mumbai and dozens of other cities imposing night curfews to check the soaring infections. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A woman along with her children wait for a train at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. India hits another new peak with 115,736 coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours with New Delhi, Mumbai and dozens of other cities imposing night curfews to check the soaring infections. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, tourists line up for stepping up Angkor Wat temple outside Siem Reap, Cambodia. Cambodia is closing the Angkor temple complex to visitors because of a growing COVID-19 outbreak. The temples at Angkor, built between the 9th and 15th centuries, are Cambodia’s biggest tourist attraction, though the pandemic has reduced the number of visitors dramatically. The Apsara Authority that oversees the site says the ban on visitors will last until April 20. Heng Sinith/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2017, file photo, tourists visit Banteay Srey temple outside Siem Reap, Cambodia. Cambodia is closing the Angkor temple complex to visitors because of a growing COVID-19 outbreak. On Thursday, April 8, 2021, the Health Ministry said 113 cases were reported from local transmission, with two deaths. The ministry traced the outbreak to a foreign resident who broke hotel quarantine to visit a nightclub. Heng Sinith/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FILE - In this March 3, 2018, file photo, a view from outside Angkor Wat temple is seen in Siem Reap, northwestern Cambodia. Cambodia is closing the Angkor temple complex to visitors because of a growing COVID-19 outbreak. On Thursday, April 8, 2021, the Health Ministry said 113 cases were reported from local transmission, with two deaths. The ministry traced the outbreak to a foreign resident who broke hotel quarantine to visit a nightclub. Heng Sinith/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A nurse gives a shot of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine at the Ministry of Information during its inoculation campaign against the COVID-19 virus in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Heng Sinith/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s prime minister received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the country hit another peak Thursday with 126,789 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.
“Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. He received his first vaccine shot on March 1.