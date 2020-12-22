Stocks drift after stimulus deal as virus worries still loom

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting in mixed trading on Wall Street after Congress finally approved a $900 billion rescue to carry the economy through what's likely to be a bleak winter.
The S&P 500 was crossing between small gains and losses and was 0.2% lower in midday trading, a day after worries about a new, potentially more infectious strain of the coronavirus dragged markets through tumultuous trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 136 points, or 0.4%, at 30,080, as of 12:02 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% higher. Thin trading ahead of a holiday-shortened week could make the market's moves erratic.