Wall Street's momentum swings back as stocks, yields tick up

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, recovering some of last week’s losses and pulling closer to their record highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Tuesday and got back within 1% of its record set earlier this month. Markets have been rising on enthusiasm about a coming economic recovery as COVID-19 vaccines roll out and amid expectations that Washington will soon try to deliver another round of economic stimulus. President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for Treasury Secretary, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen, called on Congress to do more for the economy in testimony before the Senate.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.