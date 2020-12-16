Wall Street wobbles near records following Fed meeting

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting near record levels on Wall Street Wednesday after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep buying bonds until the economy makes substantial progress from its virus-wracked state.
The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher in afternoon trading at 3,706.82 after flipping between small gains and losses immediately following the Fed's announcement. If it holds that gain, it would surpass its record of 3,702.25 set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was virtually unchanged at 30,199, as of 3:20 p.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.6% higher.