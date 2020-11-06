Assured Guaranty: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $86 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 58 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $268 million in the period.

Assured Guaranty shares have declined 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 44% in the last 12 months.

_____

