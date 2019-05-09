https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Atara-Biotherapeutics-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13831683.php
Atara Biotherapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $66.3 million in its first quarter.
The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.44 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.48 per share.
Atara Biotherapeutics shares have decreased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 13% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATRA
View Comments