Atlantic Capital Bancshares: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.1 million.

The bank, based in Atlanta, said it had earnings of 32 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $29.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $49.9 million, or $2.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $92 million.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares have decreased roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.69, a drop of 3.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACBI