AutoZone, Qualcomm rise; Kohl's, J.C. Penney fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Kohl's Corp., down $7.76 to $55.15

The department store operator's first quarter results and its profit forecast for the year fell short of forecasts.

J.C. Penney Co., down 8 cents to $1.07

The retailer's first quarter sales fell and its loss was wider than analysts had forecast.

Mallinckrodt PLC, down $3.16 to $9.87

The drug developer is suing the U.S. government over a Medicaid drug rebate decision for its Acthar Gel.

Circor International Inc., up $12.34 to $43

Crane Co. is offering to buy the industrial pumps and valves maker for about $895 million in cash.

AutoZone Inc., up $54.42 to $1,032.25

The auto parts retailer beat Wall Street's profit and revenue forecasts for its fiscal third quarter.

Dycom Industries Inc., up $11.50 to $57.05

The provider of specialty contracting services beat Wall Street's first quarter earnings forecasts and gave investors a solid outlook.

Eaton Vance Corp., up $2.83 to $40.11

The investment manager's fiscal second quarter revenue and profit beat analysts' forecasts.

Qualcomm Inc., up $1.13 to $77.75

The chipmaker and its peers are getting a lift from the U.S. government's move to temporarily ease off restrictions on technology sales to Chinese companies.