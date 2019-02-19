Avangrid: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ORANGE, Conn. (AP) _ Avangrid Inc. (AGR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $119 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Orange, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The diversified energy and utility company posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $595 million, or $1.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.48 billion.

Avangrid expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.40 per share.

Avangrid shares have increased 2 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $51.20, an increase of 2 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGR