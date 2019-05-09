Avedro: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Avedro Inc. (AVDR) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.01 per share.

The ophthalmic medical technology company posted revenue of $8.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVDR