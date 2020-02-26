Avista: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ Avista Corp. (AVA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $50.8 million.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $364.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $197 million, or $2.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.

Avista shares have increased 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.

