Axon: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Axon Enterprise Inc. (AAXN) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $30.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras posted revenue of $141.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.9 million.

Axon shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $91.67, a rise of 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAXN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAXN