Axovant: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Axovant Sciences Ltd. (AXGT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at $3.19. A year ago, they were trading at $6.61.

