B. Riley Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $17 million.

On a per-share basis, the Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $125.5 million in the period.

B. Riley Financial shares have climbed 23 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.30, a climb of 19 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RILY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RILY