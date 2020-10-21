BCB Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) _ BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $8.3 million.

The Bayonne, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 47 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $35.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

BCB Bancorp shares have declined 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.72, a decline of 33% in the last 12 months.

