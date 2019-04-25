BJ's Restaurants: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ BJ's Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $12.9 million.

The Huntington Beach, California-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $290.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $289.1 million.

BJ's Restaurants shares have declined almost 5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $48.15, a drop of 1 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BJRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BJRI